Exclusive-designed items: Get an inside look at the new IKEA store in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at IKEA on Oak Creek. Wisconsin's first IKEA store, is set to open on May 16 -- and Brian is getting an inside look at the new store.
IKEA Oak Creek will be the Swedish company’s first store in Wisconsin -- and the 48th in the United States. Previously, customers had to travel to the Bolingbrook or Schaumburg stores in Illinois, or to the Bloomington store in Minnesota.
The 293,000 square-foot store will feature nearly 10,000 exclusive-designed items, three model home interiors, inspirational room settings, family-friendly play areas throughout the store and a supervised children’s play area.