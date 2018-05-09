× Farm bureau plans to meet with Justice Department on CBD

MADISON — Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation officials plan to meet with the state Justice Department to discuss the agency’s stance that hemp farmers can’t produce CBD oil.

Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in November allowing farmers to grow industrial hemp.

Farm bureau lobbyists say they believed the bill allowed farmers to extract CBD oil from their plants. But DOJ issued a memo last month saying it remains illegal to possess and distribute the oil, angering farmers who were banking on producing the oil to generate dollars.

Farm bureau lobbyist Rob Richard said the organization plans to meet with DOJ officials Wednesday afternoon. The authors of the hemp bill, Sen. Patrick Testing and Rep. Jesse Kremer, also plan to attend.

DOJ spokesman Johnny Koremenos didn’t immediately respond to an email