Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK — IKEA Oak Creek, Wisconsin’s first IKEA store, is set to open on May 16 — and on Wednesday, May 9 Carl got a unique sneak peek.

IKEA Oak Creek will be the Swedish company’s first store in Wisconsin — and the 48th in the United States. Previously, customers had to travel to the Bolingbrook or Schaumburg stores in Illinois, or to the Bloomington store in Minnesota.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video