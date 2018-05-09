Hartford HS tops Catholic Memorial in baseball

WAUKESHA -- Catholic Memorial hosting Hartford in baseball on Monday, May 7, 2018. Hartford takes a 2-to-1 lead on the Crusaders in the top of the third. Zach Braun punches one up the middle with the bases loaded, that chases home a pair of runs. Braun ends the game with 4 RBI. But there's no quit in Catholic Memorial as they respond. Joe Koscinski with the single to left. That score Chris Byhre Jr. But in the end the Orioles pick up the road win, by a score of 9 to 6.
