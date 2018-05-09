‘He was like a father to us:’ Students, staff at James Madison Academic Campus celebrate Mr. Cory Moore

MILWAUKEE — Students and staff at James Madison Academic Campus on Wednesday, May 9 celebrated the life of Cory Moore.

The 35-year-old education advisor died from a virus three months ago. He spent his career preparing students for college and life after graduation.

Those who knew him say he did much more than that.

“He wasn’t just a mentor. He was like a father to all of us. He never left. We know that because his spirit never left us. He kept us going and going,” said Amyia Wright, senior.

Students say his impact wasn’t just at James Madison, but at schools across Milwaukee.