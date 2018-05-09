‘Iron Man’ suit disappears from LA movie prop facility

US actor Robert Downey Jr. poses by a life-size Iron Man model during a press conference on his latest movie Iron Man, in Tokyo, on September 3, 2008. The movie will roadshow in Japan from September 27. AFP PHOTO / TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA

LOS ANGELES — Police are investigating the disappearance of an expensive “Iron Man” suit from a Los Angeles movie prop storage facility.

Los Angeles police Officer Christopher No said Wednesday a police report was filed Tuesday and that the suit’s estimated value is $325,000.

The suit apparently went missing from the facility in the Pacoima neighborhood between February and April 25.

KCBS-TV first reported the investigation and says the crimson-and-gold costume was used in the 2008 “Iron Man” film, which starred Robert Downey Jr.