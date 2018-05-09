× Kenosha police arrest man armed with box cutter, knife in early morning incident

KENOSHA — Kenosha police arrested a man who was armed with a box cutter and a knife early Wednesday, May 9.

Officials say around 12:00 a.m., Kenosha officers responded to the area of 56th Street and 58th Avenue for a 911 investigation. Dispatch received several 911 calls from a male making statements such as “I’ll take another one out” and “One wasn’t good enough, one down, one to go.” The subject then called dispatch several times to announce a “countdown timer.”

Through prior contact records, officers obtained a possible identity of the male and learned of prior mental health and weapon calls involving the subject.

When they arrived on the scene, officers located the male subject near a fenced dumpster enclosure. Officers witnessed the male holding a box cutter and a knife in his hands. A news release says several times, the subject advanced towards officers who then moved to maintain their distance. The subject was unresponsive to dialog and refused multiple commands to drop the knives.

The subject then began advancing toward a patrol sergeant. The patrol sergeant used his squad to strike the subject at a low rate of speed which knocked him to the ground and caused him to become disarmed. The subject was then taken into custody.

The subject was treated at the scene by Kenosha Fire Department personnel before being taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Officers found evidence that the subject was impaired by alcohol and prescription medication.

A welfare check of the subjects residence found no one was harmed prior to the incident.

Upon medical release, the subject will be held in jail on charges of 1st degree reckless endangering safety and obstructing an officer.