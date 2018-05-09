Marquette HS golfer tops field at Greater Metro Mini-Meet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSSEX-- Great action on the golf course for the Greater Metro Conference Mini-Meet. Marquette High's Drew Sagrillow putting himself in birdie range with the tee shot on the par three. He cards a 38. Steven Sanicki, of the famous Menomonee Falls golfing Sanicki twins, hits a nifty chip from the fringe. That will allow him to save par on his way to a 37. Jack Blair of Marquette is medalist with a 34.