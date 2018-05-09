May 9
-
City leaders, police prepare to handle traffic crush on opening day of IKEA Oak Creek
-
‘Really exciting:’ Look inside the Oak Creek IKEA, set to open Wednesday, May 16
-
“An opportunity for people to experience IKEA:” Pop-up event in Milwaukee ahead of May 16 grand opening
-
‘We are thrilled by the construction progress:’ IKEA Oak Creek to open Wednesday, May 16
-
Get a first look at the new IKEA Oak Creek store with their virtual reality preview at McKinley Park
-
-
Apply now! Oak Creek IKEA looks to hire 300 full-time, 200 part-time positions
-
May 6
-
Oak Creek police: Missing 53-year-old man found safe
-
Ever considered working for IKEA? Hiring event for Oak Creek store set for Feb. 24, 25
-
March 9
-
-
February 9
-
Man accused of firing multiple gunshots while high on drugs outside Meijer in Oak Creek sentenced to prison
-
Can you help? Oak Creek police release sketch following armed robbery