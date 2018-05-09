× Milwaukee teachers’ union denies plans for sick-out next week

MILWAUKEE — The head of the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association (MTEA) is denying a radio report that the union has a “sick-out” planned for next week amid continued strife over proposed budget cuts at Milwaukee Public Schools.

WTMJ/620 AM reported on Wednesday, May 9 that teachers were preparing to be off the job and substitutes were told to be unavailable on Monday, May 14.

“MTEA has not called for a “sick out” next week,” union president Kim Schroeder said in an email to FOX6 News. “MTEA continues to call on every public education worker in MPS to search their conscience and consider how far they are willing to go to guarantee a fair budget for our students and educators.”

In late April, school district administrators released a budget proposal that called for the elimination of 125 teaching positions and spending less on supplies to eliminate a $30 million shortfall. Administrators said they do not anticipate making layoffs.

Schroeder said union officials would meet with district leaders this week and are hopeful to reach common ground, “but we are prepared to fight to win the budget we all deserve.”

A union spokeswoman, Melissa Zombor, said Schroeder was not available for an interview.