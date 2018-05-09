× More ‘LOVE’ in Milwaukee: Famous statue headed to Wisconsin Avenue

MILWAUKEE — We could use a little more love in Milwaukee. Thanks to a free outdoor urban art experience in the city downtown, the iconic LOVE statue is headed to Wisconsin Avenue.

The new art piece will be installed Friday, May 11 by Sculpture Milwaukee. It will be located outside Northwestern Mutual’s Tower and Commons.

The LOVE statue will be on view from June through October 21.

“We’re thrilled to bring Robert Indiana’s work to the 2018 installation,” said Marilu Knode, project director for Sculpture Milwaukee. “Indiana has had a long affinity with the city and I’m certain Milwaukeeans will be delighted to see his work in the public realm again.”

Artist Robert Indiana, is well known for painting the court for the former MECCA arena. Indiana’s floor did not make the move to the BMO Harris Bradley Center; however, the current owners are looking to restore the work to a permanent location in Milwaukee.

According to a news release from Sculpture Milwaukee, Indiana’s LOVE series features bold graphic style in the lettering of his pieces as part of the artist’s appropriation of advertising, giving this particular work a flavorful punch.

An extensive range of tours, hands-on workshops and additional “avenue activation” activities will be held throughout the summer and fall, the release says.

For more information on Sculpture Milwaukee, CLICK HERE.