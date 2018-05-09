Mother’s Day made easy: A homemade cake that comes straight from the heart

MILWAUKEE -- Not sure what to do for Mother's Day? You could make her a tasty treat! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is making a Dollar Store cherry dump cake.
Dollar Store Cherry Dump Cake
Ingredients:
- 2 cans (21 oz.) cherry pie filling
- 1 box yellow cake mix
- ½ cup (1 stick) of butter, melted
- OPTIONAL: 1 tsp Almond Extract, divided
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- Stir ½ tsp almond extract into each can of pie filling and stir. NOTE: You can skip this step if you don’t have almond extract.
- Pour both cans of cherry pie filling into baking dish.
- Sprinkle yellow cake mix evenly over the pie filling.
- Drizzle melted butter all over the top of the cake mix.
- Bake for about 50-60 minutes, until topping is golden brown.
- Serve with ice cream or whipped cream!
NOTE: You can make half the recipe, too! Just bake for half the amount of time, so 25-30 minutes.