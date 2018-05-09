Mother’s Day made easy: A homemade cake that comes straight from the heart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Not sure what to do for Mother's Day? You could make her a tasty treat! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is making a Dollar Store cherry dump cake.

Dollar Store Cherry Dump Cake

Ingredients:

2 cans (21 oz.) cherry pie filling

1 box yellow cake mix

½ cup (1 stick) of butter, melted

OPTIONAL: 1 tsp Almond Extract, divided

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Stir ½ tsp almond extract into each can of pie filling and stir. NOTE: You can skip this step if you don’t have almond extract. Pour both cans of cherry pie filling into baking dish. Sprinkle yellow cake mix evenly over the pie filling. Drizzle melted butter all over the top of the cake mix. Bake for about 50-60 minutes, until topping is golden brown. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream!

NOTE: You can make half the recipe, too! Just bake for half the amount of time, so 25-30 minutes.