Police: Driver, 17, taken into custody following police pursuit in West Allis
WEST ALLIS — A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, May 9 following a police pursuit in West Allis.
It began around 12:07 a.m. after a West Allis officer attempted to stop a sedan with dark window tint near S. 60th St. and W. Burnham.
The vehicle failed to stop — and drove recklessly at high speeds in an alley northbound.
The vehicle continued north in the alley to Greenfield Avenue, drove across Greenfield and into a gas station parking lot. With no exit, the 17-year-old driver exited and ran.
Officers located the driver nearby and arrested him without incident.
The DA’s office will review the case for criminal charges.
