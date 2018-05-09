× President Trump to greet North Korea detainees upon return to US

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is set to greet three Americans who were detained in North Korea when they return to the U.S. early Thursday.

President Trump is promising “quite a scene” at a middle-of-the-night arrival ceremony outside Washington. Their release is the latest sign of improving relations between two longtime adversaries as they prepare for a historic summit.

The detainees were released after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited North Korea on Wednesday to finalize plans for a summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un, the North’s leader.

President Trump has ruled out the Korean demilitarized zone as a site for the summit, and promises the summit’s date and place would be announced within the next three days.