Save big when Throwback Thursday returns to Summerfest on June 28

MILWAUKEE –- Summerfest revealed on Wednesday, May 9 that its popular admission promotion, Throwback Thursday, is returning on Thursday, June 28.

Throwback Thursday features daytime headliner concerts and special admission and beverage discounts from noon – 6 pm.

On Throwback Thursday, all beverages will be 50 percent off (excluding ice cream drinks and smoothies) from noon – 6:00 p.m. In addition, Pick ‘n Save customers will receive four (4) FREE Summerfest tickets, valid ONLY for Throwback Thursday, June 28th (noon-6 pm) for every $50 they spend at Pick ‘n Save locations, from May 9 through June 12.

The offer is printed at the bottom of the receipt and must be redeemed in person at the Summerfest ticket windows at the entry gates on June 28, 2018. Limit three (3) offers / twelve (12) tickets per transaction.

Throughout the Throwback Thursday celebration, fest-goers can enjoy music throughout the day from past decades by performers including The Posies, Matthew Sweet, Alient Ant Farm, Lit, The Crystal Method, Sugar Hill Gang featuring Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio Furious 5, The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik, The Buckinghams, Cryan’ Shames, New Colony Six, Shadows of Knight and The New Power Generation.

