MILWAUKEE — The two left lanes are closed on northbound I-41 at North Ave. due to a semi crash. Traffic backups are building — and motorists should avoid the area if possible.
All clear: Semi crash temporarily shuts down 2 lanes on northbound I-41 at North Ave.
-
Fresh snowfall leads to multiple crashes, at least 2 jackknifed semis
-
Crews called in to clear gravel from I-43/94 at Plainfield Ave.; semi stopped to block traffic
-
Watch your speed! WisDOT lowering speed limit in SB lanes of I-94 in Racine, Kenosha counties
-
Rollover accident involving semi closes lanes of I-41/45 NB at Burleigh
-
Portion of I-43 temporarily shut down following police pursuit, crash
-
-
Death investigation: Man dies after running in front of semi on I-894 in Greenfield
-
MCSO: 1 person seriously hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-894 WB
-
Lanes open, delays persist after truck knocks down light poles on I-43 near Hampton Ave.
-
Driver dead following single-vehicle crash in Dodge County
-
2 wrong-way drunk drivers, repeat offender, woman with child in car arrested this weekend
-
-
Snowfall leads to multiple crashes across southeastern Wisconsin
-
Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute
-
Med Flight called to crash in Dodge County; driver seriously injured