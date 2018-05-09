‘These children are rock stars:’ 120 schools participate in inaugural MPS All City Arts Festival

MILWAUKEE — More than 8,000 Milwaukee Public Schools’ students are headlining some of the stages at Maier Festival Park this week during the inaugural MPS All City Arts Festival.

The three-day arts festival is the first-of-its-kind for Milwaukee Public Schools.

“Doing different types of performances — artists from the City of Milwaukee and our community arts partners all coming together to one festival,” said Anthony Soyak, music curriculum specialist.

Soyak said it’s an incredible undertaking, considering more than 120 schools are participating.

“Over 190 performances taking place over the three days,” said Soyak.

Soyak said the Summerfest Foundation has made the All City Arts Festival possible.

Concert bands, drum and dance groups as well as theatrical reading are only a few of the styles taking three different stages at Maier Festival Park.

“We are very grateful to be representatives, not only for this great event for MPS but as Hi-Mount,” said Souljah Natarahjah.

Natarahjah is one of the directors at Hi-Mount Community School, and being able to perform on the BMO Harris Pavilion is an incredible opportunity for his students.

“We want to give it up for all of our rock stars in this venture. All these children are rock stars,” said Natarahjah.

The festival also allows each performer to take in and appreciate the acts from other MPS’ schools.

The event is free to the public and performances resume Thursday, May 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Friday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.