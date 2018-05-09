Weather is warming up in northern WI: What spring has to offer in Door County

DOOR COUNTY -- Spring has sprung across Milwaukee. Jon Jarosh, with the Door County Visitor Bureau, joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us what's happening up north.

With 300 miles of shoreline, you can watch a sunrise and a sunset over the water without leaving the county. See thousands of acres of orchards, explore art galleries, devour delicious cherry pie, sip on local wines and brews, splash in the lake or paddle along the bluffs, stroll through five state parks or tour 11 historic lighthouses. No matter what you're looking to get out of your vacation, our 19 unique communities allow you to live life well.