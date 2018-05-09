‘We’ve made it for you:’ Officials can’t wait to open the doors at Wisconsin’s 1st IKEA in Oak Creek May 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- After months of anticipation, the grand opening celebration for the new IKEA store in Oak Creek is only one week away. The store opens Wednesday, May 16.

“We’ve hired over 300 people locally and they are busting at the seams to let people in, so we’re really looking forward to opening day," said Samantha Gravina, store manager.

IKEA Oak Creek is the Swedish home furnishing company’s first Wisconsin location, and 48th in the U.S. After breaking ground last June, the new store will open May 16, with 10,000 different items up for sale.

“We design it with function, quality, obviously sharp looks, but affordability in mind," said Gravina.

Highlights include 50 different room displays, where you can see which pieces might fit in your home.

“Living with kids, just getting started, living together, empty-nesters -- so we actually design our rooms to be functionally smart and also kind of tailor off to the people that we’re trying to target," said Gravina.

Since the average trip to IKEA lasts two to three hours, there’s a 300-seat restaurant midway through -- perfect for recharging with some traditional favorites.

“Swedish meatball -- little bit tender on the inside, but little bit crispy on the outside. It’s paired with lingonberry jam -- a sweet and tart contrast to the savory taste of the Swedish meatball," said Peter Ho, IKEA chef.

The warehouse features a variety of options including grab-and-go, same-day home delivery and even a way around those pesky assembly instructions.

“Once you place your order, we can actually have somebody come to your house and actually build all the furniture that you purchased," said Gravina.

All that’s left is to open the doors on May 16.

“It’s here. We've made it for you. The time is now, so come and enjoy it!" said Gravina.

Customers can begin lining up at 5 a.m. on May 16, before the doors open at 9 a.m. There will be entertainment, giveaways and gift cards up for grabs throughout the day:

Activities and giveaways include: IKEA Welcome The first 200 children (12 & younger) in line receive a free FAMNIG heart-shaped soft toy, valued at $4.99. The first 1,000 adults (18 & older) in line receive a special “welcome” gift. IKEA Welcome Sweepstakes On May 16, visitors in line before 8 a.m. will be entered for a chance to win one of three gift cards, valued at $500, $1,500 and $2,000. IKEA Bag Giveaway Customers will receive a free IKEA FRAKTA blue bag, valued at $1.29 with any in-store product purchase. *Limit: One per customer. Offer is available in store only and does not include the purchase of services or purchases in the restaurant, bistro or Swedish food market. IKEA FAMILY $250 Gift Card Giveaway On May 16, visitors who join IKEA FAMILY or scan their IKEA FAMILY card in-store at an IKEA FAMILY kiosk, info tower, tablet or during checkout, will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of twenty-two $250 IKEA Gift Cards through the IKEA FAMILY loyalty program. Winner’s names will be randomly drawn every hour that the store is open. IKEA Oak Creek Offer When you use your IKEA FAMILY card in-store from Wednesday, May 16-Monday, May 28 and spend a minimum of $125, you will receive $20 off next purchase of $100 or more via email.