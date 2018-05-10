× Deputy breaks car window, helps firefighters save unconscious 18-year-old overdose victim

MILWAUKEE — Deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office are being credited with helping save an unconscious overdose victim.

Officials say around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9, deputies responded to a call about a sick driver on northbound Mitchell Boulevard near the I-94 overpass. When they arrived on the scene, deputies found a vehicle partially on the grass and an unconscious driver who was turning blue and did not appear to be breathing. All the doors were locked. So a deputy smashed a window in order to render aid.

The Milwaukee Fire Department arrived and assisted the deputies in removing the subject from the vehicle. Deputies found a baggie containing a white, powdery substance, and a pipe in the ash tray. Officials say MFD administered two doses of Narcan. The 18-year-old subject then began to breathe, but remained semi-conscious. His vital signs gradually returned to normal.

The subject was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment.