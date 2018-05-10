× Farm bureau: DOJ will walk back hemp oil stance

MADISON, Wis. — An agriculture lobbyist says the state Department of Justice plans to walk back its stance that hemp farmers can’t extract CBD oil from their plants.

Hundreds of farmers have applied for new state licenses that would allow them to grow industrial hemp. Many hope to produce and sell CBD oil, which can be used to treat seizures. But the DOJ issued a memo last month re-affirming only doctors and pharmacies can distribute the oil and people can possess it only with a doctor’s certification.

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation lobbyist Rob Richard said Thursday that he met with DOJ officials and the Republican authors of the bill that created the hemp licenses on Wednesday. He says the agency will make it clear the oil is legal.

DOJ spokesman Johnny Koremenos didn’t immediately reply to an email.