Fire up the grill! See how to make Tuscan burgers and avocado-tomato spread

MILWAUKEE -- May is National Burger Month! Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a new dish.

Tuscan Burgers & Avocado-Tomato Spread

Ingredients

1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean)

1 Fresh California Avocado, peeled and pitted

2 tablespoons finely chopped oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup basil leaves, divided

1 teaspoon kosher salt

4 whole-grain hamburger buns, split

1/3 cup finely chopped fresh fennel bulb (core removed)

Instructions

Mash avocado in small bowl (should be chunky, not smooth). Add sun-dried tomatoes and half of garlic; mix well. Set aside.

Combine beef, remaining garlic, 2 tablespoons minced basil leaves and salt in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place patties in skillet; cook 10 to 12 minutes to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove patties from skillet. Place buns, cut side down in skillet, cook 1 minute or until lightly toasted.

Place burgers on bottom of buns; top each with equal amounts avocado-tomato spread, fennel and remaining basil leaves. Close sandwiches.