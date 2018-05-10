× Get ready to ride: Harley-Davidson kicks off Bike Night at the H-D Museum

MILWAUKEE — The summer of Harley-Davidson’s 115th anniversary officially starts Thursday, May 10 with the H-D Museum Bike Night Season Kick-Off.

Bike Night at the museum runs from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 27 (except during the 115th anniversary). It also includes the Bike Night Concert Series.

All bikes unite every Thursday at the Harley-Davidson Museum. A news release says you can enjoy food and drink specials inside and outside MOTOR Bar & Restaurant – including $3 beers with your MOTOR Bike Night Koozie Special – all season long (koozies available at The Shop on the Museum campus).

Come early and visit the Harley-Davidson Museum from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. H.O.G members get in free to the H-D Museum every day.