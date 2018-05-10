Hang high above the floor by just a strand of silk at Anna Belle Aerial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The thought of hanging high above the floor by just a strand of silk and your own strength may sound daunting. But one teacher says most of her students have zero experience when they start. Carl spent the morning checking out Anna Belle Aerial.

About Anna Belle Aerial (website)

Anna Belle is a ragamuffin wanderlust pixie who left the “real world” at the tender age of 20 to join the circus as a storyteller and street performer. She took her first silks class in exchange for babysitting for a family circus. She continued training in Chicago before deciding aerial and circus were her main passion. Anna Belle eventually found herself in Boulder on her journey towards a “real career” as an aerial teacher for the young and young-at-heart. In May 2015, following 9 months of intensive training, Anna Belle completed the Frequent Flyers Professional Aerial Dance Training program, specializing in static trapeze and aerial chain.

Anna Belle now performs her skills for a variety of clients, from large festivals to intimate gatherings. Her inspiration comes from myriad sources; from her Ojibwe background, her theatrical upbringing, her worldly travels, and the people she has met along the way. Anna Belle's life mission is to find the beauty in everything. She turns her experiences into movement art for her audiences, sometimes leaning more towards dance and at other times ramping up the clowning. She marvels especially at the dichotomy of the delicate beauty she sees in such a hardened world, and hopes her audience can accompany her on her journey of finding joy in the little things in life.

