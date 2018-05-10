× Mayor Barrett hosts ‘Ceasefire Sabbath Breakfast,’ calls for end to violence

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Thursday morning, May 10 joined community leaders in an effort to confront violence in the city.

The annual “Ceasefire Sabbath Breakfast” focused on building trust between police and the community. It was held at the Parklawn Assembly of God on Sherman Boulevard.

“This is an attempt to awaken people, and I don’t mean that in a sarcastic or negative way, to the need to really be engaged in a positive way during the summer,” said Barrett.

It leads up to the 14th annual Ceasefire Sabbath on May 20.