National Weather Service: Tornado likely caused Grant County damage

FENNIMORE, Wis. — The National Weather Service says a preliminary investigation indicates a small tornado caused damage in southwestern Wisconsin.

A barn and machine shed were destroyed near Fennimore Wednesday afternoon. Several other buildings were damaged, with debris scattered through a field.

Homeowner Lance Lenzendorf tells WMTV-TV that the storm was short-lived but intense. The Grant County Emergency Management office says there was a path of damage about 1 1/2 miles long. No one was hurt.

Emergency Management Director Steve Braun says radar didn’t indicate a tornado and no one reported one to authorities. But photos of what might be a funnel cloud or small tornado were forwarded to the weather service.

The weather service also will be surveying whether a tornado caused minor structural damage and tree damage in Washington County.

