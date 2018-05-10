Parents sue for $12M after teammates allegedly attack teen football player

The parents of an Alabama high school freshman quarterback are suing a school district for $12 million after they said several teammates beat up the teen and stomped on him after practice.

The attack was recorded on cell phone video at Davidson High School in Mobile on April 27. It was posted on social media, where it has been widely viewed.

Parents Rodney and Mary Kim said Wednesday that the alleged hazing left their son, Rodney Kim Jr., 14, with a broken arm.

“I was outraged to see my son like that. I felt helpless,” Rodney Kim said.

The teen’s mother accused the school district of failing to protect her son. The lawsuit seeks damages for several issues, including anxiety, mental and emotional distress, humiliation, fear, discomfort, medical bills and physical injuries.

“This is the culture at that school — and something needs to be done about it,” Mary Kim said.

CNN has reached out to attorney Derrick Atchinson of the Mobile County School District, but has not heard back.

Mobile County Public Schools superintendent Martha Peek said she’s seen the video, which she described as “deeply troubling.”

“You can’t imagine something like that would have happened,” she said in a news conference Thursday,” according to AL.com. “You immediately are concerned about the young person who is experiencing it. It’s deeply troubling that someone would experience that.”

Community shows support

The teen is being homeschooled since the attack, and has not returned to the school, according to his mother.

“He is a standout athlete as well as an honor student,” Mary Kim said. “He was a freshman quarterback getting promoted to varsity quarterback. He will heal but we are worried about this mental state.”

The community has rallied to support the family, with dozens of well-wishers visiting their home Wednesday to hug the teen and pray with them. The visitors have included firefighters and police officers, CNN affiliate WALA reported.

Police are investigating

The Mobile Police Department said it’s aware of the incident. It said the school suspended four students, three of whom have been detained and will be charged as juveniles for third-degree assault.

“We are actively investigating to determine all individuals responsible for causing the student to sustain a broken arm injury,” police said in a statement Wednesday.

Authorities are reviewing the social media videos of the incident to determine whether there should be more charges.