Police investigating suspicious death of woman in Racine

RACINE — Racine police are investigating the death of a woman and they are calling her death suspicious.

The woman’s body was found on North Memorial Drive near West Street in Racine, shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 10.

Racine police are asking anyone who may know anything to give them a call. If you have information, the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit can be reached at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crimestoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.