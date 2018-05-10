× Police: Man shot, injured near 39th and Brown in Milwaukee, suspect sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning, May 10.

It happened in the area of 39th and Brown around 2:55 a.m.

According to police, a 34-year-old man was approached by the male suspect and was shot during unknown circumstances. The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital.

MPD continues to seek the suspect and determine a motive.