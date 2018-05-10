Port Washington police need your help in search for missing 15-year-old girl

Posted 1:18 pm, May 10, 2018, by , Updated at 01:40PM, May 10, 2018

PORT WASHINGTON — The Port Washington Police Department needs your help locating a missing girl.

Madisyn Brakke, 15, was last seen at Port Washington High School on May 1. She was last seen wearing black and white flannel shirt with gray leggings and black Air Jordan shoes.

Madisyn Brakke

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts please contact the Port Washington Police Department at  262-284-2611. If you prefer to remain anonymous you can submit a tip via text to Tip411, type PortPD before your message. Or click on “submit a tip” on our Facebook page.