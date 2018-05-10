Port Washington police need your help in search for missing 15-year-old girl

PORT WASHINGTON — The Port Washington Police Department needs your help locating a missing girl.

Madisyn Brakke, 15, was last seen at Port Washington High School on May 1. She was last seen wearing black and white flannel shirt with gray leggings and black Air Jordan shoes.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts please contact the Port Washington Police Department at 262-284-2611. If you prefer to remain anonymous you can submit a tip via text to Tip411, type PortPD before your message. Or click on “submit a tip” on our Facebook page.