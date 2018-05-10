Powerful storm damages properties, leaves others unscathed in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — People across the area in Washington County, are still picking up the pieces after Wednesday’s storm — including those in the Town of Erin.

Josh Zenisek was out of town during the storm — celebrating his graduation from college. When he came home, he found trees ripped out of the ground and scattered all over his yard.

Zenisek says, it’s odd considering none of his neighbors have damage.

“I didn’t think much of it until I talked with the landlord,” said Zenisek. “He told me we got hit, and then the pictures started flooding in while I was in San Diego.”

A storm — blown way out of proportion — until…

“It was kind of weird driving up, Zenisek said. “I expected to see a lot of debris on the road for awhile but there was nothing until we got 100 feet down the road.”

Hours later, crews worked to pick up the splintered mess of downed trees, branches and limbs scattering on the road. Just a block away, things looked and sounded much different.

“We have absolutely no damage anywhere,” said Lois Zangl, Zenisek’s neighbor.

Neighbors of Zenisek, were untouched by the storm.

“Walked the dog last night and saw significant damage just at the bottom of the hill right below our house,” Zangl said.

Zenisek is left down the street, picking up the pieces; a line of work the college grad says, he wasn’t expecting right out of school.

“Yeah, the degree is in international business and economics. Don’t help much with cutting up trees,” Zenisek said.

Zenisek hopes to use this time to job hunt, but now he’s cleaning up the mess. For now, if employers want to talk, Zenisek says he’ll be in the back chopping up wood.