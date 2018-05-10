Prison worker among 5 accused in scheme to deliver marijuana

Marijuana seen on the road between the municipalities of Toribio and Caloto in the department of Cauca, Colombia, on March 15, 2016. Several municipalities in the southern Colombian department of Cauca have been caught in the crossfire for years, in the armed conflict between the FARC guerrillas and the military and police. Traces of the conflict can be seen on the walls marked by gunfire and in the ruins of houses destroyed by bombs that have left dozens dead and have displaced hundreds of families. AFP PHOTO / LUIS ROBAYO / AFP / LUIS ROBAYO (Photo credit should read LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images)
Marijuana seen on the road between the municipalities of Toribio and Caloto in the department of Cauca, Colombia, on March 15, 2016. Several municipalities in the southern Colombian department of Cauca have been caught in the crossfire for years, in the armed conflict between the FARC guerrillas and the military and police. Traces of the conflict can be seen on the walls marked by gunfire and in the ruins of houses destroyed by bombs that have left dozens dead and have displaced hundreds of families. AFP PHOTO / LUIS ROBAYO / AFP / LUIS ROBAYO (Photo credit should read LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images)
PORTAGE — An employee at a Portage prison is one of five people accused in a plan to deliver marijuana inside the facility.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that 44-year-old Steven Payne, of Baraboo, was working as a maintenance worker at the Columbia Correctional Institution when he allegedly worked with an inmate to bring pot into the prison.
Payne is charged with conspiracy to deliver marijuana, along with 34-year-old Rory Kuenzi and his 55-year-old father, Douglas Kuenzi, of Weyauwega; 19-year-old Aaliyah Brooks, of Elroy; and 19-year-old Mahkinzie Johnson, of Elroy.
Authorities say Payne talked about the idea for about two months with inmate Rory Kuenzi, who was sentenced in 2011 to 23 years in prison for drunken driving and vehicular homicide from an incident in Waupaca County in 2004.