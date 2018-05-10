Schimel says hemp farmers OK to produce CBD oil

MADISON — Attorney General Brad Schimel says Wisconsin farmers who grow industrial hemp can produce CBD oil from it.

Schimel’s statement Thursday is a reversal from a Justice Department memo last month that said only doctors and pharmacies can distribute the oil and people can possess it only with a doctor’s certification.

That left many farmers wondering whether it would be worth their time to start growing hemp, and the industry objected. The new guidance came after Schimel met Wednesday with industry representatives, lawmakers and the state agriculture department.

Schimel says industrial hemp has the potential to be a big part of the state’s farm economy and he will advise police to allow hemp growers to produce CBD oil if the growers obtain a license from state agriculture officials.