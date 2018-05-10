× Shovels turn 1st dirt on new stadium at Milwaukee’s Vincent High School

MILWAUKEE — Ground was broken on Thursday, May 10 on a new stadium at Vincent High School in Milwaukee.

Officials with Milwaukee Public Schools say the new facility will feature synthetic turf for football and soccer and an eight-lane track suitable for Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) events. Other features include:

Eight-lane track suitable for WIAA track events

Regulation field with synthetic turf for football and soccer

Outdoor lighting

Shot put/discus throw stations

New ADA accessible bleachers for 1,200 spectators

Home and away team rooms

Press box

Locker room for game officials

Restrooms

Concession stand

New scoreboard

An entry plaza with MPS high school flags guiding spectators to a new ticket window.

The new stadium is expected to be ready for play in spring 2019. The total project cost estimate for the stadium, including all design, construction and inspection, is $5,656,791.

43.154863 -88.030206