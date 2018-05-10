× South Carolina Department of Natural Resources shares photo of fish with human-like teeth

SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources asked followers on social media to identify a mysterious fish with human-like teeth.

Some guessed correctly.

It is a “sheepshead fish,” also known as a convict fish because of its black and white stripes.

The fish has human-like teeth in order to help crush its food.

It is typically found along the East Coast, and also in the Gulf of Mexico.