State asks U.S. Supreme Court not to hear Brendan Dassey’s appeal

A federal judge tossed out Dassey’s conviction, but ultimately a federal court of appeals overturned that ruling and confirmed Dassey’s conviction.

On Feb. 20, Dassey’s legal filed an appeal with the Supreme Court, which gets to decide which cases it will hear. Thursday’s response by the Wisconsin Department of Justice focused on whether the court should take the case.

In the 45-page document, the state argues Dassey’s attorneys are seeking a change in the law of juvenile interrogations – but that for Dassey, his interview was handled properly.

Attorney General Brad Schimel wrote the following:

“This Court may, someday, adopt the restrictive approach to juvenile confessions that Petitioner and his amici favor, concluding that the cost in “terms of justice” that troubled Judge Hamilton is worth imposing because juvenile interrogations are inherently coercive absent truly extraordinary precautions. Or this Court may mandate some more incremental change to its juvenile-interrogation case law, reflecting a balance between the need to investigate crime and limiting techniques that research has revealed to be more problematic than previously thought. This Court may even eventually conclude that some of the techniques that Petitioner’s amici criticize should no longer be permitted in juvenile cases. Precisely be-cause these choices are so consequential and sensitive, this Court should not grapple with them in the context of AEDPA review, where the only proper question is whether the state court unreasonably applied this Court’s current “clearly established” law.”

There is no specific time when the court will announce if it will hear Dassey’s case.