× Summerfest to offer variety of family friendly activities, special attractions

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest offers a variety of family friendly activities and special attractions for fest-goers to enjoy each day of the festival. New this year, are various water experiences at the North End of Henry Maier Festival Park featuring the L.L. Bean Kayak & Stand-Up Paddleboard Course, Mercury Marine engine display and the popular Paddleboat Water Experience presented by Badger Meter. Also, new this year is the Klement’s $1 Brat Day on Thursday, June 28th benefitting the Milwaukee Rescue Mission and the Big Gig Giveaway contest with Cousins Subs.

Listed below are the new and returning special attractions, family activities, and contests for Summerfest 2018:

SPECIAL ATTRACTIONS:

THE SUMMERFEST BIG BANG FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY MENARDS AND WISN 12

Wednesday, June 27 at 9:30 pm

Don’t miss the Summerfest Big Bang Fireworks Show live on the grounds at 9:30 pm presented by Menards. Fireworks supplied by J&M Displays. Watch WISN 12 for a taped show at 10:30 pm (Broadcast in HD).

SUMMERFEST PARADE

6/27-6/29, 7/5, 7/6 • 3:00 pm

Incorporating a second line style, the parade will start at the south end of Henry Maier Festival Park at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Forecourt and complete a full lap of the grounds. Fans are encouraged to join in with participants and strut their stuff!

KLEMENT’S $1 BRAT DAY

Thursday, June 28 • 12:00 to 2:00 pm

Enjoy a taste of summer with Klement’s. On June 28th, Klement’s brats will be available for purchase, while supplies last, at the Mid Gate for just $1 from noon to 2:00 pm. $1 brats will ONLY be for sale at the Mid Gate at the designated booth and are limited to 1 per person. Proceeds will benefit the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.

SCHOOL OF ROCK

Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8

Come check out the next generation of music superstars from School of Rock! Over 70 bands made up of talented kids from across the world will rock out on 6 different stages at the “World’s Largest Music Festival.” School of Rock teaches over 28,000 students at more than 200 global locations what it takes to become a world-class musician. Performance-based instruction gets students out of the lesson room and on stage, where they play real shows at authentic venues.

LATIN MUSIC DAY PRESENTED BY AURORA HEALTH CARE WITH SUPPORT FROM TELEMUNDO WISCONSIN

Sunday, July 8

Aurora Health Care and Telemundo Wisconsin are proud to welcome the following artists: Clave Y Afinque, The Explosion, Caribe Project and Victor Manuelle, for Latin Music Day at the Harley-Davidson™ Roadhouse. Stop by the Harley-Davidson™ Roadhouse to enjoy Latin Tropical Music and Salsa music starting at 4:00 pm. Before the music, don’t miss out on your chance to contribute your own voice to Aurora’s Community Soundtrack.

GRUBER LAW OFFICES SPORTSZONE WITH WTMJ RADIO

The Gruber Law Offices SportsZone is the ultimate destination for sports fans! This area offers interactive daily programming including sports demonstrations and clinics from the Milwaukee Bucks, the Milwaukee Admirals and much more!

SUMMERFEST SKYGLIDER POWERED BY TAIWAN EXCELLENCE

Take a ride on the Skyglider, a true family favorite! Located high above the main walkway, this gentle ride provides passengers with a scenic view of Henry Maier Festival Park, Lake Michigan and the entertainment below. One-way and round-trip fares available.

SUMMERFEST’S WHEEL IN THE SKY PRESENTED BY CONVERGED TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONALS

Jump aboard this giant Ferris wheel, presented by Converged Technology Professionals, located on the south end of the grounds and enjoy spectacular views of Summerfest, Milwaukee’s downtown and Lake Michigan. Operating from noon – 11:30 pm daily.

EMERGING ARTIST SERIES WITH 88NINE RADIOMILWAUKEE AND SHEPHERD EXPRESS

The Johnson Controls World Sound Stage with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee and Shepherd Express will once again host the Emerging Artist Series, highlighting emerging talent each evening from 3:00 – 7:30 pm with the opportunity for patrons to vote for their favorite performances on Twitter.

FM 102/1 SERIES AT SUMMERFEST

The FM 102/1 Series at Summerfest features the best in alternative music and is excited to welcome the following artists: Imagine Dragons, Social Distortion, Welshly Arms, Kaleo, Dave Matthews Band, The Neighbourhood, Spoon, Foster The People, Bishop Briggs, The Wombats, Pixies, The Flaming Lips, BØRNS, Judah & The Lion, PHANTOGRAM, Manchester Orchestra, Arcade Fire and more!

WATER ATTRACTIONS:

PADDLEBOAT WATER EXPERIENCE PRESENTED BY BADGER METER

Celebrate Summerfest on the water! Presented by Badger Meter, this family friendly activity, provided by Lakeshore Paddle Sports, will give patrons the opportunity to relax and take in views of the festival and downtown Milwaukee. From noon – 7:00 pm each day, paddle around part of the lagoon for 30 minutes in boats that hold up to 4 people. Located at the boat dock on the north end of the grounds, this is an experience that can’t be missed!

MERCURY MARINE

Stop by Mercury Marine, the Official Outboard Engine of Summerfest, on the north end of the grounds to check out the latest innovations in marine propulsion and controls. While there, you can view the newest Mercury engines and talk with the Mercury team. You might even get a ride on a Mercury powered boat!

L.L.BEAN KAYAK & STAND-UP PADDLEBOARD (SUP) COURSES (6/29 – 7/1)

See you in the water! L.L.Bean is offering 60-minute kayak and stand-up paddleboard courses led by Outdoor Discovery School experts, so you can explore the water and have some fun. Already experienced? We’ll be renting gear so grab a kayak or SUP and some friends and head on out there.

HOLE-IN-ONE CONTEST WITH 540 ESPN MILWAUKEE

Tee up 3 balls for $8 for a chance to hit a Hole-In-One! Support provided by 540 ESPN Milwaukee, the Michels Corporation and Trees On The Move.

FAMILY ACTIVITIES:

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL CHILDREN’S THEATER & PLAYZONE

Kids of all ages can enjoy family-focused entertainment and activities in the Northwestern Mutual Children’s Theater and Playzone. Open daily, noon – 8:00 pm.

KIDS ACTIVITY TENT

Open daily, noon – 5:00 pm, kids will enjoy the following activities: UB the Band! Hey kids, want to be a “real” rockstar? Now’s your chance to shine! UB the Band brings all the gear, including colorful drum sets for ages 2 – adult, awesome characters and special guitars complete with wireless microphones, stage monitors, real stage lighting and all the trimmings. No experience necessary! 537 CHARGER ROBOTICS – Take the controls of miniature remote controlled robots. The robots are built by teenage members of Charger Robotics Team 537 from Hamilton High School in Sussex, WI. Team members will be on site every day. There will also be a multi-school robotics competition at the Gruber Law Offices SportsZone on July 5.

SENTRY FOODS AND DEAN’S MILK & ICE CREAM CHILDREN’S FEST DAY WITH TODAY’S TMJ4

Thursday, July 5 • 12:00 to 3:00 pm

All patrons arriving between noon – 3:00 pm will be admitted FREE! Spend a fun-filled day with the family enjoying Children’s Fest activities including the Map of Fun and the Family Ticket Package drawing. Select food vendors will offer discounts on food and beverage items. Pick up the Map of Fun upon entering the gates and obtain a stamp on your map at each of the locations throughout the festival grounds. Present completed maps at the South Redemption Area across from Chubby’s Cheesesteaks and enter for a chance to win one of the Family Ticket Package giveaways. Children will receive a prize for participating, while supplies last. Delicious samples will be available courtesy of Sentry and Dean’s Milk & Ice Cream with a donation to a local charity.

ELIZABETH “BO” BLACK FAMILY FOUNTAIN WITH B93.3

Your day at Summerfest would not be complete without a stop at the “Splash Pad.” Kids of all ages can splash and play the day away while keeping cool.

CONTESTS:

BIG GIG GIVEAWAY WITH COUSINS SUBS

Want to experience Summerfest like a VIP? Now’s your chance. In partnership with Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs, you can enter to win prize packages that include two tickets to an American Family Insurance Amphitheater concert, grounds VIP deck access, Ticketmaster Terrace passes, Summerfest Store gift card, dinner on Cousins and parking! Go to cousinssubs.com/biggiggiveaway from May 14th, 2018 – June 20th, 2018 for your chance to win!

PEPSI PHOTO CONTESTS

Participate in this year’s Favorite Fest Photo and Giant Instruments Photo Contests sponsored by Pepsi, for a chance to win great prizes from Pepsi.