Suspect in custody after man, 25, shot and seriously hurt near 26th and Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — An arrest was made Thursday, May 10 after a shooting that left a man seriously wounded.

It happened near 26th and Wisconsin around 11:30 a.m.

Police said the victim, a man, 25, was shot during circumstances that remain unclear.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A male suspect was arrested. The investigation is ongoing.