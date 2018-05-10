Tip to help prevent hat hair: Hairstyles that won’t strike out under a hat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers baseball is in full swing, but showing your team spirit can really mess up your hair! Stylist Jonelle Todd with Supercuts joins Real Milwaukee with tricks to turn hat hair into a home run look.

Whether you are a man or a woman, hats present a big hair problem! Preventing hat hair starts with a healthy base. Make sure your hair is moisturized and trim any split ends. that cuts down on frizziness from the moisture under your cap.

Tips to help prevent your team spirit from ruining your style:

Completely dry your hair before putting on a hat. If it's not dry, your hair will take the hat's shape.

Braids are also a great way to not only prevent hat hair, but disguise it too.

Tight braids are unlikely to show hat indents.

Volume can also help with hat hair.

If you get hat head and have short hair, just wet it down and work in a little product.

Long hair?

Flip your head over and run your fingers through it. If your hair is flat, spray it with a volumizing spray. Or, you can make a crease into a wavy look by spraying on a texturizing spray.