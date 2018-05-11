× 1 dead in rollover crash in Racine County; speed believed to be a factor

TOWN OF RAYMOND — One person is dead after being involved in a rollover crash in the Town of Raymond Thursday night, May 10.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10 p.m., deputies were called to an area on CTH K for a rollover accident. A witness told authorities they heard the accident and found the driver laying next to the vehicle.

Deputies arrived on scene and found the car laying on its side, in a yard. The car had driven through two utility poles and struck a large rock. It appeared that the car had rolled at least once, ejecting the driver.

The 21-year-old Town of Raymond resident was not wearing a seatbelt — and was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed appears to be a factor in the accident.