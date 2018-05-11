× 2 taken into custody following police pursuit involving stolen vehicle

WEST ALLIS — Two men were taken into custody following a police pursuit Friday morning, May 11.

According to authorities, it began when West Allis police officers attempted to stop a stolen Honda CRV near 66th and Beloit Road just before 3 a.m.. The vehicle fled the scene and stop sticks were successfully deployed near 60th and Lincoln Avenue.

The vehicle then drove back north on 60th Street and turned towards an officer who was deploying stop sticks on Mitchell Street. The vehicle continued to flee with two flat tires and rims and entered I-94 westbound.

The vehicle then exited I-94 at Moorland Road in Brookfield. At that time, a West Allis police officer conducted a PIT maneuver and the fleeing vehicle came to a stop. The vehicle again attempted to flee — intentionally reversing into the squad car, but was unsuccessful.

The officer, arrested both people in the vehicle.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, was taken into custody on probable cause for Eluding, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, 1st degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and OWI. The passenger, a 22-year-old man, was taken into custody on probable cause for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent- Passenger and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Assisting in the arrest was the City of Brookfield Police Department and the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.