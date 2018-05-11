× Authorities respond to reports of shots fired at Highland High School in Palmdale, California

PALMDALE, California — Authorities are responding to multiple reports of a man with a gun on the campus of Highland High School in Palmdale, California, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy Charles Moore.

The Palmdale Fire Department told CNN it has received reports of shots fired.

The sheriff’s department received the first call around 9:05 a.m. CT.

Palmdale, a city of about 150,000 people, is about an hour’s drive north of downtown Los Angeles.