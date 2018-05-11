Be prepared: Construction changes and graduation traffic to impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Construction is really picking up with changes coming to I-94 and the zoo interchange. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation talks about everything that's going to impact your commute.

Zoo Interchange Project

Monday, May 14 and Tuesday, May 15 Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road for Sunnyslope Road Bridge girder setting - 10PM - 5AM Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at WIS 100 for Sunnyslope Road Bridge girder setting - 10PM - 5AM



Wednesday, May 16 and Thursday, May 17 Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 South full closure at the Zoo Interchange for downspout work - 11PM - 4:30AM



Schlinger Avenue and Hank Aaron Trail Reopening

The Hank Aaron Trail throughout the Zoo Interchange project will be paved and opened at the end of the Zoo Interchange Project in late summer of this year, Schlinger Avenue under I-41 (98th to 100th Street) will be reconstructed and reopened in mid-late summer of this year.

Marquette and UW-Milwaukee graduation traffic

Lastly, Graduation ceremonies for UWM and Marquette next weekend (5/18-5/10) we would like to advise folks about getting around for those events with the ramp closures in the Marquette Interchange (I-43 North to I-94 West and I-43 North to 10th and Michigan, I-794 West to I-43 South, I-94 East to I-43 South and 11th and Wisconsin to I-43 South)