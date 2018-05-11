× Big Boi, All-American Rejects, Third Eye Blind and more: Additional performers added to Summerfest lineup

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials on Friday, May 11 announced additional performers for the 2018 festival, presented by American Family Insurance — adding to the list of over 100 previously announced artists.

Big Boi is joining The Weeknd on Saturday, July 7 as a special guest at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Recently, the seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning, RIAA diamond-certified musician celebrated his third full-length solo album, BOOMIVERSE. As one-half of OutKast, Big Boi has achieved seven GRAMMY Awards, sold over 25 million albums and created a string of music’s most influential work, including Aquemini, Stankonia, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik and Speakerboxxx/The Love Below — which went RIAA Diamond and made the duo the first and only hip-hop artist in history to win the GRAMMY for “Album of the Year.”

In addition, the following headliners are now on the Summerfest 2018 schedule:

The All-American Rejects

The Wallflowers

Third World

Jack & Jack

Third Eye Blind

The Wailers

Midland

Jonathan Davis of Korn

The following notable acts have also been added:

Belly

In Real Life

Drax Project

Lucky Boys Confusion

The Sisterhood

Jukebox the Ghost

Becca Mancari

Logan Henderson

Dorothy

The New Power Generation

Summerfest is excited to welcome the above artists to the Summerfest roster, including those previously announced at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater:

Imagine Dragons with Grace VanderWaall, June 27

James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Bonnie Raitt & Her Band, June 28

Halsey & Logic with NF, June 29

Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, June 30

Dave Matthews Band, July 1

J. Cole with TBA, July 3

Journey & Def Leppard, July 4

Shawn Mendes with Charli XCX , July 5

Blake Shelton with Luke Combs, July 6

The Weeknd with Big Boi, July 7

Arcade Fire with Manchester Orchestra, July 8

To purchase tickets, see the full Summerfest lineup and festival information, CLICK HERE.