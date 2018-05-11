Big Boi, All-American Rejects, Third Eye Blind and more: Additional performers added to Summerfest lineup
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials on Friday, May 11 announced additional performers for the 2018 festival, presented by American Family Insurance — adding to the list of over 100 previously announced artists.
Big Boi is joining The Weeknd on Saturday, July 7 as a special guest at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
Recently, the seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning, RIAA diamond-certified musician celebrated his third full-length solo album, BOOMIVERSE. As one-half of OutKast, Big Boi has achieved seven GRAMMY Awards, sold over 25 million albums and created a string of music’s most influential work, including Aquemini, Stankonia, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik and Speakerboxxx/The Love Below — which went RIAA Diamond and made the duo the first and only hip-hop artist in history to win the GRAMMY for “Album of the Year.”
In addition, the following headliners are now on the Summerfest 2018 schedule:
- The All-American Rejects
- The Wallflowers
- Third World
- Jack & Jack
- Third Eye Blind
- The Wailers
- Midland
- Jonathan Davis of Korn
The following notable acts have also been added:
- Belly
- In Real Life
- Drax Project
- Lucky Boys Confusion
- The Sisterhood
- Jukebox the Ghost
- Becca Mancari
- Logan Henderson
- Dorothy
- The New Power Generation
Summerfest is excited to welcome the above artists to the Summerfest roster, including those previously announced at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater:
- Imagine Dragons with Grace VanderWaall, June 27
- James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Bonnie Raitt & Her Band, June 28
- Halsey & Logic with NF, June 29
- Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, June 30
- Dave Matthews Band, July 1
- J. Cole with TBA, July 3
- Journey & Def Leppard, July 4
- Shawn Mendes with Charli XCX , July 5
- Blake Shelton with Luke Combs, July 6
- The Weeknd with Big Boi, July 7
- Arcade Fire with Manchester Orchestra, July 8
