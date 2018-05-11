Big Boi, All-American Rejects, Third Eye Blind and more: Additional performers added to Summerfest lineup

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials on Friday, May 11 announced additional performers for the 2018 festival, presented by American Family Insurance — adding to the list of over 100 previously announced artists.

Big Boi is joining The Weeknd on Saturday, July 7 as a special guest at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Recently, the seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning, RIAA diamond-certified musician celebrated his third full-length solo album, BOOMIVERSE.  As one-half of OutKast, Big Boi has achieved seven GRAMMY Awards, sold over 25 million albums and created a string of music’s most influential work, including Aquemini, Stankonia, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik and Speakerboxxx/The Love Below — which went RIAA Diamond and made the duo the first and only hip-hop artist in history to win the GRAMMY for “Album of the Year.”

In addition, the following headliners are now on the Summerfest 2018 schedule:

  • The All-American Rejects
  • The Wallflowers
  • Third World
  • Jack & Jack
  • Third Eye Blind
  • The Wailers
  • Midland
  • Jonathan Davis of Korn

The following notable acts have also been added:

  • Belly
  • In Real Life
  • Drax Project
  • Lucky Boys Confusion
  • The Sisterhood
  • Jukebox the Ghost
  • Becca Mancari
  • Logan Henderson
  • Dorothy
  • The New Power Generation

Summerfest is excited to welcome the above artists to the Summerfest roster, including those previously announced at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater:

  • Imagine Dragons with Grace VanderWaall, June 27
  • James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Bonnie Raitt & Her Band, June 28
  • Halsey & Logic with NF, June 29
  • Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, June 30
  • Dave Matthews Band, July 1
  • J. Cole with TBA, July 3
  • Journey & Def Leppard, July 4
  • Shawn Mendes with Charli XCX , July 5
  • Blake Shelton with Luke Combs, July 6
  • The Weeknd with Big Boi, July 7
  • Arcade Fire with Manchester Orchestra, July 8

