Brewers option Phillips to minors to make room for Woodruff

(left)CINCINNATI, OH - APRIL 30: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the sixth inning of a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 30, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Brewers won 6-5. (right)MILWAUKEE, WI - MAY 06: Brett Phillips #33 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts to a strike out during the eighth inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park on May 6, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have optioned outfielder Brett Phillips to Triple-A Colorado Springs to make room on the roster for right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff.
Manager Craig Counsell said after a 5-2 win Thursday over Colorado that Woodruff would be recalled from Triple-A to start Friday night in the second of a four-game series against the Rockies. Woodruff is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in five games this season with the Brewers, including one start.
Woodruff is making his third stint on the big league roster as Counsell juggles a rotation hit by recent injuries to right-hander Zach Davies (right shoulder) and left-hander Wade Miley (right oblique).