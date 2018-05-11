Camping with your kids? Try these fire-safe recipes for the whole family

MILWAUKEE -- The weather is getting warmer which means more people are grilling out. Erica Cleven, author of "The Victory Bite" shows two recipes you can cook over a campfire with your kids!
Recipe: Southwest Chicken Foil Packets
Ingredients
- 4- 4 oz boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 4 tablespoons taco seasoning
- 1 cup salsa
- 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella or cheddar cheese
- 1 cup bell pepper sliced into thin strips
- 1/4 cup onion sliced into thin strips
- 1 cup black beans
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 lime cut into wedges optional
Equipment
- Aluminum foil
- Measuring cups
- Measuring spoons
Instructions
- Tear 8 sheets of foil about 18” long. Stack 2 on top of each other to make four packets. Spray with nonstick cooking spray.
- Seasoning each chicken breast with 1/2 tablespoon taco seasoning. Place one chicken breast on each piece of foil. Top each chicken with 1/4 cup salsa and 2 tablespoons of cheese. Add the peppers, onions and beans on the sides of the chicken. Drizzle each packet with olive oil and fold the sides of the foil over the chicken, covering completely; seal the packets closed.
- Cook over a grill or campfire for 30-35 minutes, or until chicken's internal temperature reaches 165F. Remove from oven and carefully open up the foils. Squeeze fresh lime juice on each packet, garnish with cilantro and sour-cream if desired and serve.
Kids:
- Sprinkle taco seasoning on chicken
- Add toppings
- Fold foil into packets
Adults:
- Help with tearing the foil (those teeth are sharp!)
- Remove and place on grill/campfire
- Pierce foil
Recipe: Campfire Cinnamon Apples
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 apples, sliced
- 1/2 tablespoon butter
Equipment
- Aluminum foil
- Small bowl
- Measuring spoons
- Butter knife
Directions
- Tear 2 pieces of foil about 18” long and stack them on top of each other.
- In a small bowl, combine brown sugar and cinnamon.
- Place apple slices in the center of the foil and sprinkle with brown sugar mixture.
- Cut butter into several pieces and place on top of apples. Fold up packet to ensure a tight seal.
- Put packet on grill or over a campfire for about 20 minutes or until apples are tender.
- Remove from grill or campfire and pierce to let steam escape. Unfold and serve warm or cold.
Kids:
- Mix brown sugar and cinnamon.
- Arrange apple slices on foil.
- Cut butter into small pieces.
Adults:
- Help with tearing the foil (those teeth are sharp!)
- Remove and place on grill/campfire
- Pierce foil