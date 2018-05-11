Decorate the wedding, party, or event of your dreams with the help of Relics Vintage Rentals

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp visits Relics Vintage Rentals -- a boutique specialty rental company and prop house located in the heart of Milwaukee that maintains a carefully curated inventory of gorgeous and distinctive furniture, decor, dishware, and details both grand and small.

About Relics Vintage Rentals (website)

As a boutique specialty rental company and prop house located in the heart of Milwaukee, we maintain a carefully curated inventory of gorgeous and distinctive furniture, decor, dishware, and details both grand and small. We’re the ace up your sleeve with our unrivaled selection of goods for creating one-of-a-kind visual displays and unforgettable events: from intimate soirees to epic galas, from trade shows to residential & commercial staging, from styled shoots to theater. From conceptualization to execution, our creative team is ready to assist and support you to ensure your event or display will be full of adventure and oozing with originality using our extensive treasures of upcycled, reclaimed, and repurposed inventory.

An event planner with no time for the decor details? We can handle it. A stylist with no clue which direction to take? Look no further. A photographer in which styling is not your thing? We rock at it! A bride with pinterest overload? We can cure it. A hostess who loves to entertain but hates to clean the dishes? We've got you covered. We live for this stuff!

We're here to make this as easy as possible.

Relics' clients have a love for the unexpected. Some seek distinctive pieces for their forward-thinking celebrations. Some just trust us to tell their story by creating unforgettable environments: whether it's building a glorious backdrop for your ceremony, putting together a swanky lounge area for your guests, or setting up your elegant reception pulling from our extraordinary tabletop collection that spans continents and time periods. Relics Vintage Rentals is at your service for one feature of your event or the whole dang affair. Give us a holler after you drool.

Let this be the beginning of your Relics experience.