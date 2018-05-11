× House of Harley-Davidson announces Everclear as 115th Anniversary Headliner

GREENFIELD — The House of Harley-Davidson announced on Friday, May 11 that multi-platinum “alt-rock” band, Everclear, will close out its concert series during the Harley-Davidson Motor Company’s 115th Anniversary celebration on the Sunday, Sep. 2 — and the show will be free.

Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career spanning 11 studio releases, numerous videos, thousands of shows and accolades that include a 1998 Grammy nomination.

To learn more about the Everclear performance and all of the events for the Harley-Davidson Motor Company’s 115th Anniversary celebration at the House of Harley-Davidson, visit House of Harley-Davidson’s website at houseofharley.com.