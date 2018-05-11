Illinois woman pleads guilty to stealing from Meijer, sentenced to 300 days in House of Correction

MILWAUKEE — Yolanda Holmes of Bellwood, Illinois pleaded guilty on Friday, May 11 to a felony count of retail theft. The court then sentenced Holmes to 300 days in the Milwaukee County House of Correction — with credit for 67 days time served.

Holmes, 40, was one of three people accused of stealing from the Meijer store in Oak Creek. The complaint against Holmes and the others said once inside the store, “each defendant selects an item in a large box, removes the item from its box, and places the empty box into the separate cart that each defendant is pushing.” The complaint indicates two of the boxes were for a vacuum cleaner and a grill. The complaint said the three then went to various places in the store, “selecting merchandise and putting it in their empty box.”

A search warrant revealed this may not be the only store the suspects targeted. Investigators believe they may be connected to thefts at several other Meijer stores in Illinois.