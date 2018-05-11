× Kenosha man arrested for 3rd OWI following single-vehicle rollover crash on I-94; no injuries

RACINE — A Kenosha man has been arrested for his third OWI after being involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident Wednesday night, May 9.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the accident around 7:45 p.m.. It happened on I-94 northbound just south of STH 11.

Deputies learned that the vehicle was traveling northbound on I-94 in the left lane when it lost control, crossing all three lanes of traffic, leaving the interstate eastbound and came to a rest around 40 yards from the roadway. The vehicle sustained severe damage as it rolled over and hit a tree.

Authorities say the driver, and lone occupant, suffered no injuries and was wearing a seatbelt. The 44-year-old driver had just purchased the vehicle earlier that day. He was arrested for his third OWI.